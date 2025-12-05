Rupali Ganguly Visits Banke Bihari Temple, Here Are Top Spiritual Destinations To Explore In Vrindavan

Actor Rupali Ganguly, known for her iconic role in TV series 'Anupamaa', sought the blessings of Lord Krishna at the divine Banke Bihari temple in Vrindavan. The photos of the actor from her holy visit are now going viral on social media. Several celebrities, including Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli and Kriti Sanon, have also visited Vrindavan this year.

Vrindavan, also called Braj, is a sacred land deeply linked to the life of Lord Krishna, the eighth avatar of Lord Vishnu. People believe Krishna was born here and spent his early childhood in this holy place. The land holds many stories of his divine acts, including his first miracle of parting the Yamuna River when he was only a few minutes old.

This is also where he shared an eternal bond of love with Radha and defeated the evil demon Putana. If you want to experience the spiritual energy of this divine land during the winter season, you can explore several captivating and sacred sites even within 24 hours.

Start your day early at the Banke Bihari Temple, one of Vrindavan’s most popular temples. It is known for its unique idol of Lord Krishna and the tradition of drawing a curtain to open and close the deity’s view.

Visit Prem Mandir, a modern temple dedicated to divine love, famous for its detailed carvings and dazzling evening light shows.

Explore ISKCON Vrindavan, a peaceful spiritual centre dedicated to Lord Krishna and Balram, where you can attend discourses in a calm setting.

Stop by the Radha Raman Temple, an ancient shrine established in 1542, which houses a self-manifested idol of Lord Krishna.

Admire the Govind Dev Temple, known for its exquisite architecture and devotion to Lord Krishna.

See the Madan Mohan Temple, one of Vrindavan’s oldest temples, built around 1580.

Visit the Radha Damodar Temple, a major pilgrimage site founded in 1542 by Srila Jiva Goswami.