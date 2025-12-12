Rupali Ganguly Visits Vaishno Devi Temple, Here Are Some Tips For 1st Time Travellers

After paying an auspicious visit to Vrindavan, Rupali Ganguly headed to the revered Vaishno Devi shrine with her family. Known for her grounded nature and deep faith, Rupali sought divine blessings at the sacred temple in the picturesque Trikuta Mountains of Jammu and Kashmir. Her fans recorded and shared her videos and photos, which are now going viral.

Rupali Ganguly visited Vaishno Devi

The actress took a break from her busy schedule, once again showing her ability to balance a demanding career with moments of reflection and gratitude. In the videos, Rupal appears calm and devoted in traditional attire, with a tilak on her forehead and a mata ki chunni that reflects her spiritual experience. She marked both the beginning and the end of 2025 by visiting the sacred Vaishno Devi. She visited the shrine in January at the start of the year.

If you are planning to visit Vaishno Devi and it's your first time, here are some tips.

As per many reports, Autumn (October to November) is widely seen as the best time to visit Vaishno Devi. The weather stays cool, the routes look beautiful, and Sharad Navratri brings a festive mood. If you want to visit now, carry warm clothes and book your darshan passes early. Winter (December to February) turns the Trikuta Hills into a snowy wonderland.

How to get there?

By Air: Jammu Airport is the closest. From there, you can take a taxi or bus to Katra.

By Train: Jammu Tawi is the nearest major railway station. You can continue to Katra by taxi or bus. You can also choose the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra station.

By Road: Katra is well-connected to Jammu and other nearby cities. You can drive on your own or take a bus.

Travelling from Katra