Taking A Long Flight? Make Sure To Pack These Items To Make Travel More Comfortable

While the excitement of travelling internationally can be exhilarating, it usually comes with a prerequisite of long-haul flights. Be it with or without a layover, a long flight during travel is bound to bring about some minor inconvenience. Spending hours in a confined space with limited area to move and restricted resources can lead to problems of its own. However, packing some essentials can help make the travel easier.

Neck pillow

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A supportive neck pillow can make all the difference during long flights. It helps keep your head in a comfortable position while sleeping, reducing neck strain and making it easier to catch some rest. Memory foam options are particularly popular for their comfort and support.

Headphones or earplugs

Cabin noise, crying babies and conversations can make it difficult to relax. A pair of noise-cancelling headphones lets you enjoy music, movies or podcasts without distractions. If you prefer to travel light, a good pair of earplugs can also help you sleep peacefully.

Eye mask

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Cabin lights and sunlight through the windows can interrupt your sleep. A soft eye mask blocks out light and creates a restful environment, especially if you're trying to adjust to a different time zone.

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Personal water bottle

The cabin air is notoriously dry, making dehydration a common issue on long flights. Carry an empty reusable water bottle through airport security and fill it before boarding. Sip water regularly throughout the journey to stay hydrated.

Snacks

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Although airlines provide meals, they may not always suit your taste or schedule. Pack healthy snacks like mixed nuts, protein bars, roasted makhana, dried fruits or whole-grain crackers to curb hunger between meals and maintain your energy levels.

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Basic toiletries

Freshen up before landing with a small pouch containing travel-sized essentials like a toothbrush, toothpaste, face wash, moisturiser, lip balm, hand sanitiser and facial wipes. These items help you feel refreshed after hours in the air.

Compression socks

Sitting for extended periods can cause swelling in the feet and legs. Compression socks improve blood circulation and may reduce discomfort, particularly on flights lasting over eight hours.

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