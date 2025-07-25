These 7 Destinations From Delhi Are Just 6 Hours Away, Perfect For A Quick, Dreamy Escape

Updated 25 July 2025 at 13:49 IST
The national capital of India is chaotic yet exciting, but sometimes Delhiites just need a break, and if you are planning to trade the city's chaos for peaceful hills, historic forts, dense forests, or spiritual retreats, you can do so within six hours by road.
Known for its magnificent Neemrana Fort Palace, this destination offers a royal experience that combines history and luxury. You can explore the fort, enjoy multiple adventure activities, and indulge in delicious Rajasthani cuisines like Dal Bhaati Churma, Laal Mass, and Ghewar.
This city is a gateway to Rajasthan’s rich heritage and natural beauty. Especially for the wild enthusiasts, Bala Quila Fort, Siliserh Lake, and Sariska National Park are a heaven to explore.
This destination is a paradise for bird watchers and nature lovers. You can spot a wide variety of migratory birds and enjoy a peaceful retreat in the lap of nature.
Located in Haryana, Morni Hills offers a wonderful, serene escape from the city chaos. The lush green hills, picturesque lakes, and pleasant weather make it a perfect spot for nature walks, trekking, and relaxation.
This quiet cantonment town in Uttarakhand is perfect for lazy mornings, long walks, and some good old-fashioned relaxation. You can enjoy a peaceful boat ride on Bhulla Lake, visit the historic St. John’s Church, and wake up to the sound of birds.
India’s oldest wildlife reserve is a dream come true for nature lovers. Take a safari through the dense forests, stay in a jungle lodge, and let the sounds of the wild lull you to sleep.
Nuh is a historical town in Haryana, which is considered extremely beautiful for its historical and natural attractions. It features architectural marvels like the shaking monument and Chui Mai Pond.
