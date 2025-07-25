Republic World
Updated 25 July 2025 at 13:49 IST

These 7 Destinations From Delhi Are Just 6 Hours Away, Perfect For A Quick, Dreamy Escape

Delhi sometimes might be a whirlwind of chaos. However, these top 7 hidden yet peaceful destinations prove that a refreshing weekend is just a drive away.

Reported by: Nimakshi Chanotra
7 Destinations From Delhi
7 Destinations From Delhi | Image: Freepik

The national capital of India is chaotic yet exciting, but sometimes Delhiites just need a break, and if you are planning to trade the city's chaos for peaceful hills, historic forts, dense forests, or spiritual retreats, you can do so within six hours by road.

You can consider these top 7 hidden yet peaceful destinations to explore:

1) Neemrana: 2.5 hours 

Known for its magnificent Neemrana Fort Palace, this destination offers a royal experience that combines history and luxury. You can explore the fort, enjoy multiple adventure activities, and indulge in delicious Rajasthani cuisines like Dal Bhaati Churma, Laal Mass, and Ghewar.

2) Alwar: 4.5 hours

This city is a gateway to Rajasthan’s rich heritage and natural beauty. Especially for the wild enthusiasts, Bala Quila Fort, Siliserh Lake, and Sariska National Park are a heaven to explore.

3) Bharatpur: 3 hours

This destination is a paradise for bird watchers and nature lovers. You can spot a wide variety of migratory birds and enjoy a peaceful retreat in the lap of nature. 

4) Morni Hills: 4.5 hours

Located in Haryana, Morni Hills offers a wonderful, serene escape from the city chaos. The lush green hills, picturesque lakes, and pleasant weather make it a perfect spot for nature walks, trekking, and relaxation.

5) Lansdowne: 6 hours

This quiet cantonment town in Uttarakhand is perfect for lazy mornings, long walks, and some good old-fashioned relaxation. You can enjoy a peaceful boat ride on Bhulla Lake, visit the historic St. John’s Church, and wake up to the sound of birds.

6) Jim Corbett 5.5 hours

India’s oldest wildlife reserve is a dream come true for nature lovers. Take a safari through the dense forests, stay in a jungle lodge, and let the sounds of the wild lull you to sleep.

7) Nuh: 2.5 hours

Nuh is a historical town in Haryana, which is considered extremely beautiful for its historical and natural attractions. It features architectural marvels like the shaking monument and Chui Mai Pond.
 

Published 25 July 2025 at 13:49 IST