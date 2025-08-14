This Independence Day, Relax in Heritage Getaways Across India

This Independence Day, seize the long weekend to explore India's diverse landscapes and rich heritage. WelcomHeritage offers a perfect escape, with unforgettable stays that let you celebrate freedom in style. Whether you want to wake up to stunning Himalayan vistas, find serenity by a river, reconnect with nature and wildlife, or immerse yourself in the historic charm of ancient cities, WelcomHeritage promises a memorable journey of discovery.

Known for its exceptional collection of boutique hotels and retreats, ranging from regal palaces and charming havelis to nature-friendly resorts, wildlife retreats, and destination hideaways, WelcomHeritage offers something for every kind of traveller.

For a soulful escape to the land of the Dalai Lama, WH Natraj, McLeod Ganj offers an ideal base. Overlooking the scenic Kangra Valley and set against the backdrop of the Dhauladhar mountains, the hotel is perfect for spiritual seekers, nature lovers, and culture enthusiasts alike. Package starts from ₹5,999+ per night.

Enjoy your stay at WelcomHeritage Shivavilas Palace, Hampi, a lush 8-hectare estate off the NH49 road, this restored heritage hotel is 41 km from historic Hampi village. Refined rooms feature antiques, soaking tubs and rainfall showers, plus Wi-Fi, minibars, flat-screens, and tea and coffeemaking equipment. Suites add living areas, balconies and wood-carved furniture.

Elevate your Independence Day weekend with a luxurious stay at WelcomHeritage Badi Kothi, Prayagraj in an intricately carved stone 1600s palace in the historic Daraganj district, this formal hotel is a 4-minute walk from Veni Madhav Temple, 9 minutes on foot from Prayag Ghat train station and 3 km from the Triveni Sangam riverside pilgrimage site.All rooms have carved wooden furniture, 4-poster beds, stained-glass windows and/or traditional rugs.

Wake up to birdsong and river breezes at WH Tarangi Ramganga Resort, located on the tranquil banks of the Ramganga River in Corbett. With lush gardens, adventure activities, and relaxing river views, this is the perfect destination for both thrill and tranquillity. Ideal for families, couples, or solo travellers craving a return to nature. Package starts from ₹6,499++ per night.

For wildlife enthusiasts and nature lovers, WH Mount Valley Resort, Ranthambore is the gateway to thrilling safaris and royal wilderness. Nestled near the famed tiger reserve, the resort offers rustic elegance with modern amenities. Spend your day spotting elusive tigers and your evenings around a bonfire under the stars. Package starts from ₹4,299++ per night.

Step into the vibrant soul of Gujarat with a stay at WH Mani Mansion, a charming boutique heritage hotel in the heart of Ahmedabad. Perfect for culture seekers and culinary lovers alike, the property offers easy access to heritage walks, bustling markets, and iconic eateries. After a day of exploration, unwind by the pool or enjoy a quiet evening in your elegantly restored suite. Package starts from ₹2,599++ per night.

Gift yourself a timeless experience on the waters of Nageen Lake with WH Gurkha Houseboats in Srinagar. Imagine sipping warm kahwa on a Shikara, floating past lotus blooms and traditional floating markets. These beautifully carved wooden houseboats offer a slice of Kashmiri heritage with modern comforts. Ideal for couples or families seeking serenity, it’s a poetic escape like no other. Package starts from ₹11,399++ per night.

All packages include breakfast, Wi-Fi, and an immersive experiential charm.