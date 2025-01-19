sb.scorecardresearch
  • This Turkish Village Uses Bird Language To Communicate: Lesser-Known Facts About 5 Travel Hotspots

Published 21:06 IST, January 19th 2025

From breathtaking views to traditions limited to a certain geographical area, know what makes these tourist hotspots stand out from the rest.

Kuşköy, turkey
Kuşköy, turkey | Image: Unsplash

From breathtaking views to traditions limited to a certain geographical area, know what makes these tourist hotspots unparalleled to any other destination you might visit. Have a look at these five unique travel hotspots across the world.

Przewalski's Horse, Hustai Nuru National Park, Mongolia - Eric Dragesco
The Przewalski's horses are found in Mongolia. Image credit: Pinterest

Mongolia

Mongolia is famous for its horse population, which exceeds the number of humans. The country is also home to the Przewalski's horse, the last remaining wild horse species. With its vast landscapes, Tsenkher Hot Springs, and rich nomadic traditions, Mongolia captivates adventurers and culture enthusiasts alike.

100+ Free Bangladesh River & Bangladesh Images - Pixabay
Find out how many rivers can be spotted in Bangladesh . Image credit: Pixabay

Bangladesh

Bangladesh is home to nearly 700 rivers spanning 24,000 kilometers, making it one of the most river-dense countries globally. These waterways are vital to the nation’s culture, history, and everyday life, offering a serene escape for nature lovers.

David Darcy image of a wild dog at Uluru. | Australian animals, Animals ...
Australia’s dingo fence is also known as the wild dog barrier. Image credit: Pinterest&nbsp;

Australia

Australia’s dingo fence, also known as the wild dog barrier, stretches over 5,000 kilometers. Designed to protect livestock from wild dogs, it’s a remarkable feature of the country’s agricultural landscape and a unique attraction for curious visitors.

&nbsp;Kuşköy, Turkey. Image credit: Pinterest

Turkey

In Kuşköy, a Turkish village, locals communicate using a whistled language known as "bird language." Recognized by UNESCO as an Intangible Cultural Heritage in 2017, this centuries-old tradition is a fascinating example of human ingenuity and cultural preservation.

500+ Central Park Pictures - NYC [HD] | Download Free Images on Unsplash
Central Park, New York City. (NYC). Image Credit: Unsplash

New York City

Central Park in New York City holds the title of the most-filmed location in the world. With iconic sculptures, bridges, and sprawling lawns, it serves as a magnet for filmmakers and a must-visit destination for travelers.

Bangladesh