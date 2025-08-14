Top 10 Krishna Temples in India That You Must Visit Atleast Once In Your Lifetime

Janmastami 2025: Janmastami, also known as Krishna Janmastami or Gokulastami, day that marks the birth of Lord Krishna, the eighth incarnation of Lord Vishnu. This year, Krishna Janamastami will be observed on 16 August 2025.

On this auspicious day, many devotees visit temples to celebrate the birth of Lord Krishna and participate in rituals and festivities that honour his divine presence and teachings. If you are also planning to celebrate the day by visiting any pilgrimage site.

Here are the top 10 beautiful Krishna temples in India that you can visit to seek Lord Krishna's blessings:

1. Prem Mandir, Vrindavan

Prem Mandir, Vrindavan | Source: Pinterest

Prem Mandir is located in the divine town of Vrindavan and is one of the most dedicated temples to Lord Krishna. The main structure of the temple is made with white marble that looks amazingly stunning.

2. ISKCON Temple, multiple locations

ISKCON Temple, multiple locations | Source: Pinterest

ISKCON is a kind of movement that is spread across the globe. There are numerous ISKCON temples worldwide. One can find ISKON temples in India at places like Delhi, Mumbai, Vrindhavan, Bangalore, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Baorda and many other cities.

3. Dwarkadhish Temple, Dwarka

Dwarkadhish Temple, Dwarka | Source: Pinterest

This temple is about 2,500 years old, according to the archaeological survey of India, which is located in the holy city of Dwarka in the state of Gujarat. It is a beautiful Hindu temple dedicated to Lord Krishna that comprises a 5-storey structure supported by 72 pillars. Many devotees come here to celebrate Janmashtami with full devotion to seek Lord Krishna's blessings.

4. Guruvayur Sri Krishna Temple, Guruvayur

Guruvayur Temple, Kerela | Source: Pinterest

Guruvayur temple, also known as Bhuloka Vaikunta, is where Lord Vishnu is the prime deity, whose eighth incarnation, Lord Krishna, is worshipped here. Dedicated to Lord Krishna, the temple is famous as the Dwaraka of South India, located in Kerala.

5. Jugal Kishore Ji Temple, Mathura

Jugal Kishore Ji Temple, Mathura | Source: Pinterest

One of the oldest temples of Lord Krishna, Jugal Kishore Ji Temple, is located in the holy city of Mathura. The temple is also known as Kesi Ghata. The entire temple is built using red sandstone, with its choir fair larger in comparison to others, which attracts huge numbers of devotees not only from India but also from foreign countries.

6. Jagannath Temple, Puri

Jagannath Temple, Puri | Source: Pinterest

Jagannath Temple is located in the state of Gujarat. In this temple, the idols of Lord Krishna and his siblings—Balram and Subhadra, are installed, whose wooden figures are royally replaced every 12 or 19 years, by using similar carved replicas of wood. The temple in Puri is one of the holiest places to worship Lord Krishna.

7. Udupi Sri Krishna, Udupi

Udupi Sri Krishna, Udupi | Source: Pinterest

This temple is situated in Udupi city of Karnataka, also known as a Dvaota Matha that appears like a living ashram. The temple was founded in the 13th century by Saint Jagadguru Shri Madwacharya. Many worshippers come for the holy visit of Lord Krishna through an inner window where a statue of Lord Krishna has been installed.

8. Shrinathji Temple, Nathdwara

Shrinathji Temple, Nathdwara | Source: Pinterest

Shrinathji Temple was founded in the late 17th century when the Lord Krishna statue was brought to Nathdwara. The main deity of the temple is Shrinathji, who is said to be a form of Lord Krishna. The temple is a popular and one of the famous pilgrimages in the state of Rajasthan. This Krishna temple is visited by numerous devotees every year.

9. Govind Dev Ji Temple, Jaipur

Govind Ji temple, Jaipur | Source: Pinterest

Located in the city of Jaipur, the state of Rajasthan, Govind Ji Temple is a famous Hindu temple in the City Palace of the Pink City. The main deity of the temples is Govind Dev (a form of Lord Krishna). This temple of Lord Krishna’s image, which was his incarnation. Krishna Janmashtami 2025.

10. Banke Bihari Temple, Vrindavan

Banke Bihari Temple, Vrindavan | Source: Pinterest