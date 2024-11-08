Top 3 Iconic Lord Hanuman Temples In India

It is undoubtedly true that India is a land of culture, traditions, and diversity. The reverence and respect Indians hold for their goddesses are unwavering, and among the most revered deities is Lord Hanuman.

Who is Lord Hanuman?

Lord Hanuman is a Hindu god with a monkey-like appearance, known for his red complexion and curved tail, often depicted carrying a mace. People who worship Lord Hanuman are known as Hanuman Bhakts.

According to Drik Panchang, 'Lord Hanuman is considered to be a lifelong celibate. He had taken a vow to remain unmarried throughout his life and do exclusive devotion to Lord Ram. Therefore, Hanuman Ji is given the most important place among the devotees (especially men) who take the vow of celibacy.’

<i>(Lord Hanuman. Image: Pexels)</i>

3 Iconic Lord Hanuman Temples in India

Check out these three iconic Lord Hanuman temples in India that are worth visiting at least once in a lifetime. From Sankat Mochan Hanuman Temple to the highest altitude temple named Jakhu Temple in Shimla, pay tribute to Lord Hanuman this season of festivities:

Sankat Mochan Hanuman Temple: Located in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, near Assi Ghat, this temple is believed to have been established in the 16th century by Sant Goswami Tulsidas. It is known for warding off fears, removing obstacles, and curing ailments for devotees.

Jakhu Temple: Situated in Shimla, the Jakhu Temple is one of the most iconic Lord Hanuman temples in the Himalayas and is believed to date back to the time of the Ramayana. Devotees often take a cable car to reach this temple, which stands at one of the highest altitudes among Hanuman temples.