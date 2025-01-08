Top Places To See In The Sangam City While Travelling For Maha Kumbh 2025

We are now less than a week away from kicking off one of the most awaited festivals, the Maha Kumbh, which takes place once every 12 years. This year, the festival will begin on January 13 and continue until February 26 in Prayagraj, also known as the Sangam City.

Maha Kumbh Mela 2025

The Maha Kumbh Mela attracts devotees, ascetics, Naga Sadhus, and others to participate in spiritual practices such as inner reflection and cleansing of one’s sins by taking a holy dip in the sacred rivers. Beyond its spiritual significance, the festival also fosters cultural exchange, uniting people from across the globe.

Planning a trip can be overwhelming, but if you’re heading to Prayagraj for the Maha Kumbh 2025, seize the chance to explore the city’s top attractions while immersing yourself in the spiritual festivities.

Top places to see in Sangam City - Prayagraj

Hanuman Mandir: Situated near the Prayag Railway Station, Hanuman Mandir is one of the oldest temples dedicated to Lord Hanuman. According to legend, the idol of Hanuman is self-manifested, making this temple a significant spiritual destination.

Allahabad Fort: Built by Mughal Emperor Akbar in the 16th century, Allahabad Fort is a symbol of architectural brilliance. It showcases a unique blend of Persian and Mughal styles. Notably, the sacred fig tree, believed to be immortal, is housed inside the Patalpuri Temple located within the fort premises.

The Ashoka Pillar: Located inside Allahabad Fort, the Ashoka Pillar is an iconic historical monument from the Maurya dynasty, reflecting India’s rich cultural heritage.

Triveni Sangam: During the auspicious celebrations, a visit to the Triveni Sangam is a must. This is the confluence of the Yamuna, Ganga, and the mythical Saraswati rivers, considered one of the holiest spots in India.