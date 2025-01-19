Travel 2025: Must Visit Budget-Friendly Spots To Visit In India and Abroad

The cityscape view from the iconic Twin Towers to a great shopping escape, Kuala Lumpur is a must-visit destination in 2025. | Image: Unsplash

The Scotland based travel agency and search aggregator Skyscanner has curated a list of cheapest tourist spots to visit in India and foreign destinations in 2025.

The Edinburgh-headquartered firm analyzed millions of flight bookings and calculated the median return economy seat price for all departure cities within each market.

To make their analysis comprehensive, it included all departure and return dates in 2025, based on data available as of November last year. It also includes direct and connecting flights, however excludes promotional fares and sales to focus on standard economy pricing. Check out the best spots to be in 2025.

Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh

Flights starting from: ₹8,390 to visit this crown of India ‘s religious tourism, especially since the Inauguration of the Ram Temple in 2023. For those seeking to feel these south-east nations religious heartbeat with budget-friendly connectivity. It offers them a chance to explore the iconic Ram Janmabhoomi temple and iconic ancient landmarks.

Kochi, Kerala

Flights are available starting from ₹9,898 to visit Kochi, which is well-known for its blending beauty, history, and culture, whilst mixing tradition with urban way of life. From the backwaters to the colonial architecture, Kochi promises an enriching experience at a budget-friendly price.

Jaisalmer, Rajasthan

Flights begin from ₹9,898 to visit Jaisalmer, the golden city of Rajasthan. This city offers a unique desert experience with its stunning forts and beautiful havelis. Known for its rich culture and historical charm, it’s an affordable and unforgettable destination for adventure and history lovers.

Phnom Penh, Cambodia

Flights starting from: ₹12,262 to visit Cambodia’s capital, Phnom Penh. A visit here offers travellers an immersive experience into the country’s history and culture, from the haunting Killing Fields to the grandeur of the Royal Palace. Its affordable flight prices make it a great budget destination for those interested in Southeast Asia.

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia