Travel Influencer Labels Air India Business Class Experience 'Pathetic', And 'Worst'

Youtuber and travel influencer Drew Binsky lashed out at the flag-carrier of India, claiming Air India's business class to be "worst" flight of his life, and the entire nine-hour journey from London to Amritsar as "pathetic".

Taking to Instagram to share his Air India Express (AIE), Binsky wrote," Worst business class experience of my life the other day on @airindia from London to Amritsar. I had to eat on a hair-infested pillow!!! Can you believe I paid $750 to upgrade for this? I’ll never be flying Air India again!!"

Flying from London to Amritsar, Drew Binsky sheds light on his horrible inflight experience. Image credit: IG

No recliner broken seat, tableless business class

According to Binsky, his capacious business class seat was unfunctional and did not recline, meanwhile, the eating table also didn't fold outwards, which left him with no choice but eat his meal after placing his meal on a pillow.

"I had to eat my meal on a pillow covered in human hair. What kind of business class is this,? he exclaimed.

The list of complains further extended to tidiness as he revealed images of dust around seat corners

Coming to inflight entertainment services, he said he screen looked like it was from the 1980s and the remote did not work. Although he was connected to WiFi, he could not access the internet.

Youtuber Binsky was left unsatisfied with everything during his Air India Express flight journey, including the lotion he found in his amenities kit. Image credit: IG

Even basic amenities kit was open to criticism

The amenities kit meant for business class air passengers often contains expensive skincare products, well even this proved to be a source of disgust, when the lotion he found seemed picked up from a one-star motel.