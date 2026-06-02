Unakoti To Pangi Valley: 7 Indian Villages Straight Out Of A Fairytale Deserve A Spot On Your Travel Bucket List

Cities and popular hill stations often attract travellers, but some of India's best experiences are in its villages. These villages hold deep-rooted traditions and are surrounded by nature's cathedrals like forests, mountains, and rivers. From ancient buildings to floating islands, hanging bridges, and hidden mountain valleys, these destinations feel like they have stepped straight out of a storybook.

Namsai, Arunachal Pradesh

Golden Pagoda, Arunachal Pradesh | Image: Incredible India

This village is known for its peaceful atmosphere and Buddhist heritage. Namsai is dotted with monasteries, lush paddy fields, and beautiful scenic landscapes. The most famous attraction of that village is the Golden Pagoda, also known as Kongmu Kham, famous for its Burmese-style architecture and peaceful atmosphere. The ideal period to visit is from October to March. Visitors can fly to Dibrugarh and then drive approximately 2.5 hours to reach this serene village.

Unakoti, Tripura

Ancient rock-cut sculptures, Unakoti | Image: Incredible India

This village is nestled amid dense forests. Unakoti is famous for its ancient rock-cut sculptures, and it feels less like a village and more like a forgotten kingdom hidden inside the forests of Tripura. The ideal period to visit is from October to April. The nearest airport is Agartala, around four hours away by road.

Majuli, Assam

Majuli Island | Image: Incredible India

A ferry ride across the Brahmaputra takes travellers to a different world. Majuli, the largest river island in the world, is where slow travel really begins. This village offers a unique blend of natural beauty and cultural heritage. Traditional monasteries, lush greenery, and tranquil surroundings make Majuli one of India's most magical slow-travel destinations. The ideal period to visit is between October and March. From Jorhat, take a private bus to the Neemati Ghat. You can also book a taxi from Jorhat and take it on the ferry.

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Kongthong, Meghalaya

Kongthong, Meghalaya | Image: Instagram

Often referred to as the "Whistling Village," Kongthong is famous for its unique tradition of communicating through melodies instead of names. Surrounded by rolling hills and greenery, it offers a truly one-of-a-kind travel experience. The ideal time to visit this beauty is from October to April, when the weather remains pleasant. Kongthong is around three hours away from Shillong by road.

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Damro, Arunachal Pradesh

Damro, Arunachal Pradesh | Image: Instagram

Damro is home to the longest hanging bamboo bridges, made of ropes and bamboo over the Yamne River. Surrounded by forests and hills, this village belongs to the Adi Padam tribe and reflects their age-old customs and traditions. The ideal time for visitors to travel to this place is between October and April. From the airport or railway station, you can hire a private transport or take a local transport bus to reach Damro.

Chettinad Villages, Tamil Nadu

Chettinad Villages, Tamil Nadu | Image: Incredible India

The Chettinad region is famous for its beautiful mansions, rich culture, and delicious food. Walking through its historic villages feels like stepping back in time, surrounded by stunning architecture and charm. The best time to visit is from November to March when the weather is cooler and more pleasant for exploration. Since Chettinad doesn't have its own airport, visitors can fly into the Madurai Airport and take a taxi. It is a two-hour drive from the airport.

Pangi Valley, Himachal Pradesh

Pangi Valley, Himachal Pradesh | Image: Instagram