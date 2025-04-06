Vietnam Offers 5-10 Year Golden Visas to Boost Tourism

Travel News: Good news for travel enthusiasts as Vietnam is gearing up to strengthen its position as a leading travel destination in Southeast Asia by introducing long-term golden visas. The proposed visa program, valid for 5 to 10 years, aims to attract international visitors, investors, and skilled professionals, enhancing the country's tourism and economic growth.

The initiative comes as Vietnam recovers 98% of its pre-pandemic tourism levels, welcoming 17.5 million international visitors in 2024. The golden visa program is part of broader recommendations by Vietnam's Tourism Advisory Board to maintain its competitive edge against neighboring countries like Thailand and Malaysia, which already offer similar schemes.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has urged ministries to explore ways to improve visa policies, emphasizing Vietnam's commitment to being an open and safe destination. The program may be piloted in key tourism hubs such as Phu Quoc, Ho Chi Minh City, Hanoi, and Da Nang.

Vietnam's recent visa reforms, including extending e-visa durations to 90 days and expanding visa-exempt countries, have already boosted its appeal. With the introduction of golden visas, Vietnam aims to attract long-stay travelers and investors, further solidifying its status as a top global destination.