Travelling can be a chore or the best experience of your life, depending on what kind of a trip you are choosing to go on. Often entangled in social media trends of being to every popular spot, we tend to miss everything while trying to miss nothing. Slow travel offers a refreshing alternative that emphasises the journey over the destination. Slow travel encourages travellers to immerse themselves fully in the local culture, savouring each moment and embracing a more relaxed pace of exploration. Instead of rushing from one tourist attraction to the next, slow travellers take the time to connect with the people, traditions, and landscapes of their destination, fostering deeper connections and creating lasting memories along the way.

Why choose slow travel?

Slow travel is about more than just ticking off items on a bucket list, it's about experiencing the world in a meaningful and authentic way. By slowing down and immersing yourself in the local culture, you gain a deeper understanding of the places you visit and forge genuine connections with the people you meet. Slow travel allows you to break free from the constraints of time and schedules, enabling you to embrace spontaneity and serendipity as you explore new destinations.

Slow travelling is more meaningful | Image: Unsplash

Top Tourist Spots for an immersive slow travel experience

Kyoto, Japan

Known for its rich history, traditional tea houses, and stunning temples, Kyoto is the perfect destination for a slow travel experience. Take a leisurely stroll through the picturesque streets of Gion, explore the serene gardens of Kinkaku-ji and Ryoan-ji, and participate in a traditional tea ceremony to immerse yourself in Japanese culture and tradition.

Tuscany, Italy

Escape the hustle and bustle of city life with a relaxing retreat to the rolling hills of Tuscany. Spend your days wandering through charming medieval villages, savouring delicious local cuisine, and sampling world-renowned wines at family-owned vineyards. Take in the breathtaking views of the Tuscan countryside and immerse yourself in the region's rich history and heritage.

Machu Picchu, Peru

Experience the magic of Machu Picchu at a slower pace by embarking on a multi-day trek along the Inca Trail. Hike through lush rainforests, traverse ancient Inca ruins, and camp under the stars as you make your way to the iconic Lost City of the Incas. Take the time to soak in the breathtaking scenery and connect with the natural beauty of the Andes Mountains.

Santorini, Greece

Escape to the idyllic island of Santorini for a relaxing getaway filled with stunning sunsets, charming whitewashed villages, and crystal-clear waters. Spend your days exploring picturesque Oia, lounging on pristine beaches, and indulging in fresh seafood and local wine. Slow down and savour the simple pleasures of island life as you soak up the beauty and tranquillity of Santorini.

Santorini | Image: Unsplash

Costa Rica

Immerse yourself in the natural beauty and biodiversity of Costa Rica with a slow travel adventure through its lush rainforests, pristine beaches, and volcanic landscapes. Embark on guided wildlife tours, hike through national parks, and relax in natural hot springs as you connect with the vibrant culture and stunning natural surroundings of this Central American paradise.

Ahmedabad

The city of Ahmedabad in Gujarat has been ranked the highest as a slow travel destination in India. With its delicious cuisine, lively culture and warm hospitality, it comes as no surprise that Ahmedabad is a place that tourists like to explore deeply. You can enjoy the authentic, vegetarian cuisine of the city, admire the grandeur of the statue of unity and seek solace in the many temples that crowd and crown Ahmedabad.