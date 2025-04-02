What Is Staycation? All About The Travel Trend That Can Help You Relax On Vacation

Summer vacations are right around the corner, and travellers must have their itineraries ready. 'What to do in...' is one of the top searches on Google during vacations. But what if instead of planning the day out, going on a hike, trek, swimming, diving, sight seeing or even shopping, you simply do nothing on a vacation. Essentially, plan a staycation.

A vacation is, by definition, a trip taken to break the monotony of routine and spend a few days relaxing. In modern times, where dynamic life has taken over daily beings, true relaxation can only be sought by not giving in to stimulation. If you often feel more tired after coming back from vacation, or suffer from aches and pains following an adventurous outing, then you must try a staycation at least once.

What is a staycation?

A concept that has quietly gained popularity, staycation is all about using your time off to reconnect with yourself, explore a city, and take a break from your daily routine without the pressure of booking flights, packing bags, or managing travel logistics. Instead of jetting off to an exotic destination, you spend your “vacation” at home, but with a twist.



While a traditional staycation involves indulging in localities around one's own home or city, you can jazz it up with some travel. Instead of spending the big bucks on the city hopping or sightseeing, shell out a decent amount to book a comfortable stay where all you do is relax and unwind. Just like a vacation, book a hotel or Airbnb with all the amenities essential for you. It is advised to try to incorporate as many amenities as you can while looking for a staycation trip.

Instead of exploring the city and going on vacation, spend the day in with your family or loved ones to get to know each other better or simply exist without the burden of daily chores.

What to do on a staycation?

Staycation is about, but is not restricted to, staying in. There are several things one can enjoy without stepping out.



