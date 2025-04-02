What Is Staycation? All About The Travel Trend That Can Help You Relax On Vacation

Updated April 2nd 2025, 23:42 IST
Summer vacations are right around the corner, and travellers must have their itineraries ready. 'What to do in...' is one of the top searches on Google during vacations. But what if instead of planning the day out, going on a hike, trek, swimming, diving, sight seeing or even shopping, you simply do nothing on a vacation. Essentially, plan a staycation.
A vacation is, by definition, a trip taken to break the monotony of routine and spend a few days relaxing. In modern times, where dynamic life has taken over daily beings, true relaxation can only be sought by not giving in to stimulation. If you often feel more tired after coming back from vacation, or suffer from aches and pains following an adventurous outing, then you must try a staycation at least once.
A concept that has quietly gained popularity, staycation is all about using your time off to reconnect with yourself, explore a city, and take a break from your daily routine without the pressure of booking flights, packing bags, or managing travel logistics. Instead of jetting off to an exotic destination, you spend your “vacation” at home, but with a twist.
While a traditional staycation involves indulging in localities around one's own home or city, you can jazz it up with some travel. Instead of spending the big bucks on the city hopping or sightseeing, shell out a decent amount to book a comfortable stay where all you do is relax and unwind. Just like a vacation, book a hotel or Airbnb with all the amenities essential for you. It is advised to try to incorporate as many amenities as you can while looking for a staycation trip.
Instead of exploring the city and going on vacation, spend the day in with your family or loved ones to get to know each other better or simply exist without the burden of daily chores.
Staycation is about, but is not restricted to, staying in. There are several things one can enjoy without stepping out.
1. Book a staycation close to nature and enjoy the surroundings early mornings or late in the evening.
2. Disconnect with the world, connect with yourself - take the time to switch off the gadgets and go back to your hobby, be it painting, cooking, reading, dancing or singing, all from the comfort of home.
3. Take a spa- Nothing comes close to relaxing than engaging in hours-long spa and massage sessions.
4. Stay in bed all day - If you're truly looking for rest, give yourself permission to do absolutely nothing. Stay in bed all day, catch up on your favorite shows, watch YouTube videos, or just nap.
5. Explore around - There is no rule against going out. Take a short walk to grab a coffee or dinner at a nearby eatery with friends and family to combine the fun of vacation with the comfort of a staycation.
