Why This Himachal Pradesh Village Never Celebrates Diwali?

Diwali is one of the most vibrant and celebrated festivals across India. However, in a small village nestled in the Hamirpur district of Himachal Pradesh, Diwali goes by unnoticed, with homes remaining dark and silent.

In Sammoo village, located approximately 25 kilometres from the district centre, Diwali is regarded not as a time of celebration, but as just another day.

What is the story behind the Diwali ‘curse’?

According to villagers, the story dates back hundreds of years. On one Diwali night, a pregnant woman was preparing for the celebrations when her husband's dead body was brought home. He was a soldier in the local king's army. Heartbroken, the woman ended her life on her funeral pyre.

Before dying, she cursed that no one there would ever celebrate Diwali in peace again. Since then, villagers believe that any attempt to celebrate Diwali brings bad luck or disaster. They say many incidents have happened, like sudden deaths, fires, or accidents, whenever they try to light diyas or decorate their homes.

Local beliefs and tragedy

Whenever villagers tried to observe Diwali in the village after the ‘curse’, they experienced some misfortune or loss. This sentiment is echoed by many villagers, who instead prefer to remain indoors rather than risk beckoning the curse.

Every year when Diwali arrives, the people of Sammo village remain ensnared in a complex web of tradition, fear and loss. While other parts of the country prepare for one of their most cherished festivals in Sammooo, the lamps remain unlit.

Why is Diwali not celebrated in Mandore?

The village of Mandore, which is located 10 km away from Jodhpur, does not celebrate Diwali. According to the locals' beliefs, Ravana, the ten-headed demon king, married his faithful wife Mandodari on the soil of Mandore, where it is believed that their ancestors accompanied him during his marriage, making Ravana their son-in-law, a revered relative.