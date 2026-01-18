World Snow Day 2026: Check Out 5 Places In India That Witness Snowfall During Winters

World Snow Day takes place on the third Sunday of January every year, and the International Ski Federation (FIS) introduced it. The day encourages children to take part in snow sports such as skiing and snowboarding, and brings families together to enjoy time in the snow. It celebrates outdoor winter fun, including skiing, snowboarding, and building snowmen, while underlining the importance of snow and drawing attention to the effects of climate change. As today marks the day, here are some places in India that experience snowfall during this season.

Gulmarg, Jammu & Kashmir

Gulmarg offers a stunning winter escape for skiers, thrill-seekers, and honeymooners. In January, thick snowfall of around 3-5 feet covers the meadows, turning the entire region into a bright white wonderland. Every slope invites adventure, making the experience truly unforgettable.

Auli, Uttarakhand

Auli remains a quiet retreat for dedicated skiers, photographers, and couples looking for peace. Set against the mighty Nanda Devi peak, the town receives nearly 2-4 feet of snow in January, creating ideal skiing conditions and striking photo opportunities. Calm surroundings and wide Himalayan views make Auli a memorable winter getaway.

Leh-Ladakh, Jammu & Kashmir

As temperatures drop to a harsh -20°C, this cold desert changes into a dramatic land of frozen rivers and snow-covered peaks. The famous Chadar Trek challenges adventurers to walk across the icy Zanskar River, while frozen lakes such as Pangong and rare snow leopard sightings heighten the sense of adventure.

Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh

Tawang stands out as a rare Himalayan retreat for explorers, monastery lovers, and snow photographers. In January, heavy snowfall of about 3-6 feet blankets its monasteries and landscapes in white. With fewer visitors, Tawang delivers a peaceful winter setting where spiritual history blends with natural beauty.

Lachung and Yumthang Valley, Sikkim