World Tourism Day 2025: Why Sustainable Travel Is The Need of the Hour and How You Can Practice It
Celebrate World Tourism Day 2025 by embracing sustainable travel. Learn how eco-friendly choices, supporting local communities, and mindful tourism practices can reduce your footprint while protecting nature, culture, and the planet for future generations.
Everyone loves to travel, but often we do not realise the pressure we put on the ecologically delicate ecosystems with various activities. From something as simple as littering to defacing historical monuments, it has become increasingly important to be conscious of one’s own actions when engaging with different locations.
Talking about the same, Manav Khanduja, the co-founder of Pugdundee Safaris, a responsible wildlife safari company, says, “As more travellers reach even the remotest corners of the world, sustainable tourism has become essential. It means travelling thoughtfully—respecting the environment, resources, and local communities—so tourism benefits ecosystems, societies, and cultures while minimising harm.”
He further adds, “Travellers can adopt simple practices: choose eco-conscious destinations, embrace slow and immersive travel, support conservation through visits to National Parks and protected areas, avoid single-use plastic by carrying reusable kits, and back local businesses and entrepreneurs. Above all, treating local communities with respect and ensuring they benefit from tourism is crucial.”
Leaving a positive impact
When it comes to sustainable travelling, it is not just about not negatively interacting with a space or community, but also aiming to leave a positive impact. Shoba Rudra, founder of RARE India, a hotel collective that prioritises heritage and nature conservation, says, “Apart from following the now almost global message of ‘leave nothing but footprints’, meaning leaving plastic and non-organic waste, one important point is to consider visiting the ‘ecologically sensitive area’. What could your trip contribute to the region, if at all? And maybe to strike it off the list of places to visit is a better option.”
Sustainable travel goes beyond protecting destinations—it is about creating meaningful exchanges between travellers, nature, and local communities. By embracing mindful practices, we can ensure that travel not only preserves ecological and cultural heritage but also enriches lives—both ours and those of the communities we encounter.
