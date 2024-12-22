sb.scorecardresearch
Published 08:08 IST, December 22nd 2024

Year Ender 2024: Find Out Why These Are Most Sought After Cities To Visit

As 2025 inches closer, let's check where the world was interested in visiting throughout 2024, and why.

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
Bangkok | Image: Unsplash

As 2025 inches closer, the travel bug is still biting hard. But which cities were truly the hot spots in 2024? Think Paris would be at the top, especially after hosting the Olympics? Think again. The City of Light didn’t even crack the top five. Ready for the real scoop on where the crowds went? Let’s dive in!

Bangkok. Image credit: Unsplash

Bangkok

At the top of the list is Bangkok, with a whopping 32.4 million visitors in 2024. Known for its dazzling temples, chaotic markets, and an unrelenting nightlife, this Thai powerhouse is a dream destination for culture vultures and thrill-seekers alike. If you haven't experienced the high-energy blend of history and modernity, well, 2024 was the year to make it happen.

Istanbul. Image credit: Unsplash

Istanbul

Next up is Istanbul, with 23 million tourists soaking in its intoxicating mix of Eastern and Western influences. This city straddles two continents, offering everything from the iconic Hagia Sophia to the majestic Blue Mosque. Istanbul’s rich tapestry of culture, food, and history continues to draw visitors looking for a sensory overload.

London. Image credit: Unsplash

London

London remains one of the world’s most visited cities, drawing 21.7 million tourists in 2024. Whether it’s exploring world-class museums, catching a West End show, or strolling through centuries-old landmarks, London effortlessly combines tradition and trend. From Buckingham Palace to bustling Borough Market, there's always something to discover.

Hong Kong. Image credit: Unsplash

Hong Kong

With 20.5 million visitors this year, Hong Kong continues to dazzle with its fusion of ultramodern skyscrapers and centuries-old temples. Whether you’re in the mood for shopping, dining, or just marveling at the iconic harbor, Hong Kong’s high-energy vibe is magnetic.

Mecca. Image credit: Unsplash

Mecca

And finally, Mecca. While it’s always a key destination for Muslim pilgrims, 2024 saw 19.3 million visitors make the sacred journey for the annual Hajj and other religious events. The significance of the Kaaba and the rich spiritual heritage continue to make Mecca a unique and essential stop for millions.

