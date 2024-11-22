Adani's Business On Indian Soil Is None of America or Its Deep State's Concern, Says Arnab

Arnab Goswami strongly criticized what he described as interference by the United States and its "deep state" in Indian domestic matters, specifically targeting Adani's business operations on Indian soil. Speaking on the issue, Arnab emphasized that such matters are exclusively India’s internal concern and dismissed any external commentary or attempts at influence. His remarks reflect a broader sentiment advocating for India’s sovereignty and self-reliance, resisting perceived geopolitical meddling by foreign powers. The statement comes amid growing debates around economic autonomy and foreign interests in domestic business affairs.&nbsp;