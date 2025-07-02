Arnab Probes Ajith Kumar Custodial Death in Stalin's Tamil Nadu, Asks Hard-Hitting Questions

A disturbing case has emerged from Tamil Nadu, where a security guard has allegedly died due to custodial torture by state police. The incident has triggered public outrage, with the AIADMK strongly condemning Chief Minister M.K. Stalin’s administration and raising concerns over its handling of law and order. As calls for justice intensify, attention is now focused on deep-rooted police brutality and the pressing need for accountability and reform within Tamil Nadu’s law enforcement. Is the time finally right for decisive action against custodial violence?