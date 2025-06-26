Arnab Calls for In-Depth Investigation Into Param Bir and Sachin Waze’s Involvement in Antilia Bomb Case

In a heated debate with Arnab Goswami, Salil Deshmukh—the son of former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh—leveled serious allegations against ex-Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh. He claimed Singh orchestrated the Antilia bomb scare by placing the explosives-laden SUV outside Mukesh Ambani’s home and later dodged an NIA arrest with BJP’s backing. Deshmukh framed the act as part of a broader “Operation Lotus” plot. The revelations have reignited public outrage and raised fresh questions about whether Singh acted alone or was protected by political forces, fueling calls for a thorough investigation.