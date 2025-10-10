Arnab Exposes the ‘Convert India Toolkit’ Targeting Vulnerable Hindus

The arrest of James Watson, a 58-year-old American national and son of a retired US Navy officer, in Bhiwandi, Thane, has sparked a deep investigation into what intelligence agencies describe as a sophisticated “conversion toolkit” operating across India. Arnab Goswami, Editor-in-Chief of Republic Media Network, reports that the case has uncovered a foreign network allegedly using humanitarian and spiritual fronts to influence rural and tribal populations. Watson, currently in Thane Police custody along with two local associates, is accused of carrying out unauthorized religious conversions and “miracle healing” rituals during a prayer meeting in Chimbipada village. His refusal to unlock his iPhone and the short duration of police remand have further alarmed investigators tracking the network’s wider reach.