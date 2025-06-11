Arnab’s Probing Questions Expose The Truth Behind The Singapore Cargo Ship Fire

A powerful explosion rocked a Singapore-flagged cargo ship off the coast of Kerala, triggering a major emergency. Of the 22 crew members on board, 18 have been rescued so far, while four remain missing. The blast occurred when the vessel was near Beypore in Kozhikode. Following the incident, Indian Coast Guard ships rushed to the scene to help battle the blaze.

The ship involved is the MV Wan Hai 503, a 270-meter-long container vessel with a draught of 12.5 meters, en route to LPC Colombo. According to the ship’s manifest accessed by Republic Media Network, it was carrying a dangerous mix of cargo flammable liquids, corrosive materials, toxic chemicals, and substances harmful to the environment.