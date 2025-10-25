'Liberty Lives In Every Indian' Arnab Upholds Undying Spirit Of Every Citizen

In this inspiring episode of Legends with Padma Bhushan Harish Salve, Arnab Goswami explores the enduring spirit of India and its people. Joined by legal icon Harish Salve, the discussion highlights how liberty goes beyond being a constitutional right — it’s a living force within every Indian. From historic courtroom victories to the resilience of everyday citizens, Arnab reinforces a timeless message: liberty truly lives in every Indian. Experience powerful reflections on democracy, freedom, and the unwavering fight for justice that shapes our nation.