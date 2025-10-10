Arnab: India-Afghanistan Strategic Shift Exposes Islamabad’s Growing Vulnerability

Although India has yet to officially recognize the Taliban regime, it is set to host Afghanistan’s Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi for a week-long visit beginning Thursday. Arnab Goswami, Editor-in-Chief of Republic Media Network, analyzes the broader implications—both advantages and risks—of the Taliban diplomat’s presence in India. Muttaqi is expected to meet External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar to discuss counterterrorism cooperation, trade opportunities, and India’s ongoing humanitarian and development initiatives in Afghanistan.

The visit, permitted after the UN temporarily lifted Muttaqi’s travel restrictions, is being seen as a diplomatic window for New Delhi to recalibrate its engagement with the Taliban government—strengthening its regional influence while leaving Islamabad increasingly isolated.