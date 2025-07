In this video, Arnab Goswami examines the rising lawlessness in Mamata Banerjee’s West Bengal. He highlights the case of a young law student from South Calcutta Law College, who was allegedly assaulted by TMC-linked Manojit Mishra, the main accused. The incident has reignited concerns over women’s safety under the Mamata government.

Watch the video for Arnab’s analysis on RG Kar re-run case.