Arnab Slams RCB, Organisers And Kohli Over Insensitivity After Bengaluru Stampede Deaths

In this powerful full clip, Arnab Goswami takes on Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), the event organisers, and Virat Kohli for showing shocking insensitivity following the tragic Bengaluru stampede that took several lives. As the city mourns and families grapple with loss, serious questions are being raised about the Karnataka government's role in the chaos. Arnab reveals how mismanagement and blind celebrity worship turned a moment of celebration into a deadly tragedy. With hard-hitting commentary and sharp questions, this segment holds those responsible to account for valuing celebration over human life.