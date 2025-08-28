Arnab Breaks Down Trump’s Tariff Fail, Reveals How Modi Has Turned the Tables On White House

As Donald Trump’s steep 50% tariffs on India took effect, Prime Minister Narendra Modi stood firm, prioritizing India’s national interests and silencing critics at home and abroad. Through strategic outreach and behind-the-scenes diplomacy, India has managed to offset the tariff shock while carving out a new global order aligned with its own ambitions. Arnab Goswami decodes how Trump’s tariff gamble has left him entangled in his own contradictions, while Modi has leveraged the moment to expand India’s partnerships and propel its global growth.