Arnab’s View: Why Donald Trump Is Struggling Badly | Illegal Immigrant

As violent protests break out in Los Angeles over immigration crackdowns, President Trump’s reaction has been far from restrained sending in troops, hinting at invoking the Insurrection Act, and labeling protesters as “animals” and a “foreign enemy.” Arnab Goswami unpacks the growing turmoil: Is Trump protecting the country or fueling deeper division? Are Americans’ civil liberties under threat? And is this aggressive rhetoric hiding a larger political failure? With California’s leadership strongly resisting, the clash between federal power and state rights intensifies. Watch this powerful video on protest, authority, and presidential overreach.