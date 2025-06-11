Burning Cargo Ship: Massive Disaster Averted | GD Bakshi Breaks Down Details with Arnab

Burning Cargo Ship: The burning of the Singapore-flagged cargo ship, MV Wan Hai 503, has sparked serious concerns after it was revealed that the vessel was carrying an alarming mix of hazardous materials. Among the cargo were flammable solids, spontaneously combustible substances, toxic chemicals such as pesticides, nitrocellulose, and organometallic compounds. This dangerous combination has raised red flags across the nation.

Retired Major General G.D. Bakshi issued a strong statement, warning that some of these materials particularly the flammable and spontaneously combustible ones are commonly used in making explosives. His remarks have intensified fears about a potential maritime disaster and posed troubling questions about national security.

As the ship continues to pose an environmental threat to the Kerala coast, the spotlight now turns to India’s maritime safety protocols. Are hazardous materials like these being adequately tracked? Is this a case of deliberate negligence or a larger failure within the system?

Join Arnab and his panel for a high-intensity debate on the implications of this incident from immediate ecological risks to the broader challenges facing India’s coastal security and regulatory oversight.