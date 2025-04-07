Ajay Bagga Says It’s Not the Right Time to Invest, But India’s Rebound Will Be Strong

President Donald Trump reiterated his plans to impose tariffs that have shaken financial markets, sparked fears of a recession, and disrupted the global trading system. Speaking to reporters on Air Force One on Sunday, Trump stated he would not back down from his broad tariffs on imports from most countries unless they balance their trade with the United States. He acknowledged that while he didn’t want global markets to crash, he wasn’t concerned about the major sell-off either, saying, “Sometimes you have to take medicine to fix something.”

His comments came as Trump’s aides tried to calm market concerns, claiming that more than 50 countries had reached out to begin negotiations aimed at reducing tariffs. Meanwhile, global financial markets appeared set to continue their sharp declines once trading resumed on Monday.

In India, both major stock indices opened under heavy selling pressure, mirroring the global market downturn. The Nifty 50 index dropped 1,146.05 points, or 5 percent, opening at 21,758.40 — marking one of its steepest opening-day declines since the COVID-19 pandemic. Similarly, the BSE Sensex opened at 71,379.8, down 3,984.80 points or 5.29 percent. Experts believe an urgent government reform package is needed to help stabilize the markets amid the global selloff triggered by Trump’s remarks.z



