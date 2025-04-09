Economist Akash Jindal Says Trump’s 104% Tariff on China Could Give India a Strategic Edge

The US-China trade war has intensified in 2025 with a staggering 104% tariff imposed by the U.S. on Chinese goods, sending shockwaves through the global economy. This move is dealing a heavy blow to China’s export-driven economy, which is already grappling with deflation, rising debt, and recession fears. Meanwhile, the U.S. and other global markets are facing their own challenges, including rising inflation and the looming threat of a global recession.

But amidst the turmoil, there's a surprising upside—India is emerging as a potential big winner in this economic shake-up. With global investors redirecting their portfolio funds from China to India, the Indian rupee is gaining strength, stock markets are booming, and forex reserves are on the rise. On top of that, global manufacturing is beginning to shift from China to India, offering a major boost to India’s industrial and economic growth.

Economist Akash Jindal highlights that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi ’s leadership, India is taking a smart, solution-driven approach. He points out that Modi’s strong relationship with Donald Trump could even lead to tariff relaxations for India, further strengthening the India-U.S. alliance against China. Adding to the positive momentum, a recent repo rate cut is driving up demand, consumption, and GDP , while tax collections are also climbing.

As the world braces for the economic fallout of this escalating trade war—job losses, inflation, and uncertainty—India's domestic demand-driven economy may help cushion the blow. Could this be India’s moment to rise as a global leader?

