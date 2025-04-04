Indian Startups Are Not Overrated: This Shark Tank-backed brand grew from ₹5 lakh to ₹55 crore

Ravi Kabra, Founder of Skippi, believes Indian startups are solving everyday problems—like food delivery apps easing traffic woes and healthier ice pops filling market gaps. He highlights how brands like Skippi stand out by offering innovative, natural, and high-quality products, unlike outdated alternatives. While he acknowledges the achievements of international brands, Ravi sees immense untapped potential in India’s vast and unique market. Responding to Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal’s remarks dismissing food delivery and ice cream brands as "just businesses," Ravi emphasizes their real impact—meeting consumer needs, building scalable models, and encouraging healthier choices. He argues that comparing Indian startups to China’s infrastructure is unfair, advocating for a more realistic approach that embraces gradual progress and innovation tailored to India’s specific needs. From FMCG to tech, startups are vital drivers of India's entrepreneurial ecosystem.