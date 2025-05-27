Why Is IndiGo’s Founder Leaving Despite the Airline Being Profitable?

Rakesh Gangwal, co-founder of IndiGo Airlines, is steadily offloading his stake in India’s largest and most profitable airline. Despite IndiGo achieving record profits, holding over 60% of the domestic market, and expanding globally, Gangwal is choosing to step away. His departure isn’t due to any business downturn but is reportedly linked to a long-standing rift with fellow co-founder Rahul Bhatia, which diminished his influence in the company. IndiGo continues to thrive with a modern fleet, strong passenger numbers, and solid financials. Gangwal’s exit raises key questions around founder roles, corporate control, and the airline’s future strategy. Though IndiGo remains financially sound, his move fuels discussions about leadership, legacy, and direction. For investors and aviation watchers, this stake sale is a pivotal development.