Pahalgam Attack Backfires: How Terror Strained Pakistan's Ties with Arab Allies

The recent terror attack in Pahalgam has sparked more than just outrage within India—it has revealed a major shift in South Asian geopolitics. Gulf countries like Saudi Arabia and the UAE, once strong allies of Pakistan, are now moving closer to India. This video delves into how the Pahalgam attack has fast-tracked Pakistan's diplomatic isolation and highlighted its declining influence in the Muslim world. As India strengthens its economic ties, strategic alliances, and counterterrorism efforts with Gulf nations, it is increasingly seen as a more reliable partner. In contrast, Pakistan is struggling to maintain the influence it once held through religious and military alliances. From muted responses on Kashmir to multi-billion dollar investments flowing into India, this transformation marks a new era—where pragmatic economic interests outweigh past ideological connections.