Can India Boost Its Market Share During Trump’s Tariff War? | PK Basu Explains

PK Basu discusses in an exclusive interview with Republic the effects of U.S. President Donald Trump 's tariff pronouncements on the global economy, gold prices, international commerce, the potential for a global recession, and other topics. He goes into great detail about the impact on the Indian markets and the reactions of the Sensex and Nifty. He also talks about how Trump's decision affected the price of gold. PK Basu also discusses how different nations responded to Trump's declaration and how China's case and response differ from those of other nations. For a more thorough critique, watch the entire video.



