Republic Business Leadership Conclave: Abhinandan Lodha on Building Real Estate in 'Real Bharat'
Published Sep 19, 2025 at 7:17 PM IST
Republic Business Leadership Conclave: Abhinandan Lodha on Building Real Estate in ‘Real Bharat’

At the Republic Business Leadership Conclave, HoABL Chairman Abhinandan Lodha outlined his vision for transforming real estate in Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities. Having acquired 500+ acres and sealed a ₹1,500 crore JV with HDFC Capital, Lodha stressed that real estate should empower families in Bharat’s heartland with affordable, appreciating land. He projected HoABL’s revenues to touch ₹10,000 crore by FY30, driven by digital sales and AI-curated selections. From Mumbai’s ₹2,500 crore vertical projects to high-profile endorsements, Lodha emphasized sustainable, heritage-rich development while pushing for policy reforms to support Viksit Bharat 2047.

