Video: 'We Should Be Inspired By Our PM Modi,' Says Abhinandan Lodha On Retirement

At the Republic Business Leadership Conclave, HoABL Chairman Abhinandan Lodha spoke on wealth creation, retirement, and legacy. Rejecting the popular notion of early retirement, he said true inspiration comes from leaders like PM Modi, who dedicate their lives to the nation. Since 2020, Lodha has expanded HoABL with 500+ acres, a ₹1,500 crore JV with HDFC Capital, and a revenue goal of ₹10,000 crore by FY30. With bold Mumbai projects, celebrity endorsements, and expansion into 13 cities, he stressed that success lies in building assets, empowering families, and shaping India’s growth story.

