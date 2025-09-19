Republic World
News / Republic Videos / Business Videos / Republic Business Leadership Conclave: Harsh Malhotra on India Shaping Global Markets
Published Sep 19, 2025 at 5:08 PM IST
Republic Business Leadership Conclave: Harsh Malhotra on India Shaping Global Markets

At the Republic Business Leadership Conclave, Corporate Affairs Minister Harsh Malhotra praised India’s rise as the world’s fourth-largest economy, surpassing Britain, its former colonizer. He credited PM Modi’s leadership and stressed India’s growing role in shaping global geopolitics, from the Russia-Ukraine war to economic strategy. The conclave also brought together industry leaders and innovators to discuss policies, digital transformation, sustainable growth, and entrepreneurial opportunities. With a focus on resilience, leadership, and futuristic vision, the event explored pathways toward India’s trillion-dollar ambition, where ideas evolve into action shaping the nation’s growth story.

