Republic Business Leadership Conclave: Harsh Malhotra on India Shaping Global Markets

At the Republic Business Leadership Conclave, Corporate Affairs Minister Harsh Malhotra praised India’s rise as the world’s fourth-largest economy, surpassing Britain, its former colonizer. He credited PM Modi’s leadership and stressed India’s growing role in shaping global geopolitics, from the Russia-Ukraine war to economic strategy. The conclave also brought together industry leaders and innovators to discuss policies, digital transformation, sustainable growth, and entrepreneurial opportunities. With a focus on resilience, leadership, and futuristic vision, the event explored pathways toward India’s trillion-dollar ambition, where ideas evolve into action shaping the nation’s growth story.