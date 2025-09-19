Republic World
Published Sep 19, 2025 at 5:14 PM IST
Republic Business Leadership Conclave: Motorola’s Shivam Ranjan on India Powering a Global Stage

At the Republic Business Leadership Conclave, Motorola Global Head Shivam Ranjan highlighted India’s role as a cradle for innovation, growth, and global collaboration. He praised the country’s rise as a world-class manufacturing hub and a powerhouse for both foreign and indigenous brands. Ranjan stressed that India’s supportive ecosystem enables scalability, innovation, and partnerships, positioning it as a vital player in shaping the global business stage. The conclave also featured industry leaders discussing sustainable growth, digital transformation, entrepreneurship, and leadership strategies to drive India’s trillion-dollar ambition.
 

