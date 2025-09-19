Republic Business Leadership Conclave: Sarthak Ahuja on Strategies for India’s Business Growth

At the Republic Business Leadership Conclave, investment banker and author Sarthak Ahuja presented a clear roadmap for India’s business growth. Drawing from his experience as Partner at Sandeep Ahuja & Co. and Director at Niamh Ventures, he stressed scalable frameworks for entrepreneurs in a fast-changing economy. Ahuja highlighted fractional CFO services for efficient fundraising, export-driven models to access markets like the UAE, and building strong consumer brands with data-led valuations. Referencing his book Founder’s Office, he urged leaders to adopt ethical scaling, AI integration, and inclusive strategies to sustain growth in the digital era.

