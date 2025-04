As the markets plummeted on April 7, with the Sensex plunging more than 4000 points and the Nifty plunging almost 5%, bears seized over Dalal Street. Should you continue your SIPs in the midst of the panic? For Republic Biz viewers, Sudeep Shah, Deputy Vice President & Head of Technical & Derivatives Research at SBI Securities, explains it. Don't miss this knowledgeable perspective on storm survival.