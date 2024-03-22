Videos
Published Mar 22, 2024 at 3:41 PM IST
Social media influencers can't promote online betting
The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has cautioned endorsers and influencers against promoting offshore online betting and gambling platforms on social media. Online ad intermediaries are instructed not to target Indian audiences with betting ads. Social media platforms are urged to educate users against such content. The ministry emphasised the negative impact of online betting on youth and warned that endorsing it could result in postage or account removal and legal action.
Published March 22nd, 2024 at 15:41 IST
