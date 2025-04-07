sb.scorecardresearch
Published Apr 7, 2025 at 4:31 PM IST

Stock Market Crash: More Volatility Ahead, But Shivaji Vitthalrao Recommends These 5 Stocks to Buy

Stock Market Crash: Is the stock market in India declining? Market analyst Shivaji Vitthalarao explains the causes of the current market slump in this topical interview and offers investors tactical guidance on navigating the volatility. Find out why industries like banking and energy are resilient while others like IT and pharmaceuticals can take longer to recover. Shivaji identifies high-potential equities such as HDFC, ICICI Bank, and Bajaj Finance and provides a perceptive technical analysis of the Nifty index.

