How Did Tata Stock Perform Following the 26/11 Mumbai Terror Attacks?

The extradition of Rana is a major win for India's counterterrorism efforts. Currently awaiting trial, he is housed in Tihar Jail under strict security. His interrogation by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) will provide more information regarding the terror network. This move demonstrates India's dedication to bringing justice to the Mumbai attack victims and strengthens its position against international terrorism. The extradition of Rana is a step in the right direction for the tragedy of 26/11.





