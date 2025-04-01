sb.scorecardresearch
Published Apr 1, 2025 at 3:38 PM IST

Tesla Starts Home Delivery in India – First 1,000 Buyers to Get Direct Delivery!

Tesla is set to shake up India’s electric vehicle market with the launch of its Model 3 and Model Y. By offering direct online sales and home delivery, the company is doing away with traditional dealerships, making car buying a hassle-free experience. The expected price of the Tesla Model 3 in India is likely to attract early adopters, including business leaders and celebrities. As deliveries begin, Tesla’s growing charging infrastructure in India is drawing attention. Buyers are eager to learn about charging costs, service centers, and road tax for Tesla cars. Meanwhile, the company’s plans for local manufacturing could eventually help bring prices down. With advanced technology, impressive range, and premium features, Tesla is gearing up to compete with top Indian EVs like the Tata Nexon EV. As India moves toward sustainable mobility, Tesla’s arrival signals a major shift in the country’s EV landscape.

