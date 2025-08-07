Will Trump Face the Fallout of His Tariff War? | Analyst Dhruva Kumar Explains

In this in-depth podcast, leading analyst Dhruva Kumar unpacks the possible consequences of President Donald Trump’s recent move to impose a 50% tariff on Indian exports, including an additional 25% penalty tied to India’s ongoing imports of Russian oil.

Kumar examines how this escalating tariff war could affect U.S.-India trade relations, global supply chains, and push India closer to BRICS. The conversation also addresses potential side effects for the U.S., such as rising consumer prices, disruptions in sectors like IT and pharmaceuticals, and mounting diplomatic tension.