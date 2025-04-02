Trump Tariffs: Are Indian Consumers Prepared for Rising Costs from Tomorrow?

Trump Tariffs Impact: On April 2, global trade takes a crucial turn as President Donald Trump prepares to unveil major reciprocal tariffs. Branded as "Liberation Day," these tariffs aim to correct trade imbalances and safeguard American industries. Key sectors such as automobiles, pharmaceuticals, and machinery are expected to be affected, impacting major trade partners like India, China, the EU, and Mexico. With potential price increases and supply chain disruptions looming, the announcement has generated both anticipation and concern. As nations brace for the ripple effects, the global economic landscape could undergo significant changes.