Did Turkey Strengthen Pakistan’s Military After Pahalgam Attack? Is This a Genuine Threat to India?

Tensions between India and Pakistan have escalated, especially after the Pahalgam terror attack, leading to a noticeable increase in military activity. Pakistan, which already operates JF-17 Thunder fighter jets, is reportedly strengthening its defense systems. There are claims that Turkey might be aiding this buildup, possibly through the supply of Bayraktar TB2 drones—though Turkey has officially denied these reports. Despite the denial, experts warn that Turkish drones could significantly boost Pakistan's strategic strength. This growing military presence has triggered concern in India, as the Line of Control (LoC) once again becomes a hotspot. India is keeping a close watch and remains ready to respond to any emerging threats amid the shifting regional security landscape.